Bland2Glam’s Power of 7 Campaign

By Azuka Ogujiuba

What kind of jewelry do African men wear the most? If you said bracelets, then you are so correct! Nigeria’s Leading Jewelry brand, Bland2Glam, is celebrating its 7th anniversary and to commemorate this momentous milestone, the brand is branching out from being totally female-centric by releasing its first collection for men. Bland2Glam also makes its first foray into clothing by creating a range of premium cotton tee shirts for women.

The brand has got so much in store for the dudes and to start off their “love affair” with the men, Bland2Glam has released the coolest set of bracelets you would ever see in one go! Since women are known to love wearing everything men own from boxers to shirts, we know the ladies will enjoy these bracelets as much as the men. No worries, there’s enough to go round! To celebrate 7 years in the fashion business, Bland2Glam has launched a really exciting campaign tagged #thePowerof7 which features Daniel Etim-Effiong, Belinda Effah, Kaylah Oniwo, Akah Nnani, Tallulah Doherty, Ben Touitou and the gorgeous Delphinator.