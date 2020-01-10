One Year After, Ihedioha Visits Lord’s Chosen for Thanksgiving

Mary Nnah

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and in gratitude to God for honouring his request, made last year, while campaigning to take over the governorship seat in Imo State during the 2019 electioneering year, Governor Emeka Ihedioha who eventually won the election for that year, last Sunday, turned up at the just concluded Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries international crusade tagged, “What God has Determined Shall be Done.”

The governor who was at the crusade last year for prayers to conquer his opponents, showed up again this year, in company of his adorable wife, Lady Ebere Ihedioha, at the Chosen International Secondary School, Along Oguta Rd, Mgbidi, Imo State, venue of the crusade, to show gratitude to God.

“Exactly a year ago I was here, I committed my candidature to God, and urged you to pray for us and you did, and our Lord also did answer your prayers.”

“Today marks the anniversary of that historic visit to this place and in the spirit of thanksgiving, I consider it only wise in obedience to God for His faithfulness and loving kindness, that I should come along with my wife this time to say we are indeed grateful”, Ihedioha said.

Speaking further to the mammoth gathered during the four-day crusade, the governor said “To God be all the glory. We thank God for His goodness and we rededicate ourselves to the service of our state and to the service of our people.”

He commended the massive crowd of people from various parts of the country and the world at large who he said have come to boost the economy of Imo State.

“I applaud you my dear chosen people, our brothers from across the world who, today, have come to boost the economy of our state from across various states of our land, from various continents and countries of the world. I have noticed that you have here men and women who love God and love our people. We pray that God would also return the same favour and love to them. To my brothers and sisters form Imo State, the home of The Lord Chosen, we are the chosen ones.”

He specifically thanked the General Overseer of the Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, saying, “Our father in the Lord and spiritual director, Pastor Muoka and your dear wife; our son in whom we are well pleased and we are proud to say that you are part of us and we are proud to say that we are also part of you.”

He urged Muoka to continue to pray for him, noting that his might and knowledge was not enough to run the affairs of the state but requires the grace of the Almighty God to do so. “We need God to lead and direct us so that we can lead our state to become the most prosperous state in our country”.

He told Muoka that as he has continued with the tradition of coming to Mgbidi for over 10 years now, which he described as historic and has become an identity of the area and part of the state’s annual calendar, the state government shall continue to associate with the church.

Addressing Muoka specifically, Ihedioha said, “On behalf of the people of Imo state and the government of Imo State, I want to say that we are very proud of you and your wife who has been prayerfully supporting you.“

Commending the crowd for turning up in large number, he said, “And for the congregation, I am so excited for making this place a Mecca and Jerusalem of sort. That is what we have been praying for. And we are happy that this annual crusade has boosted the economy of our state, the prosperity of our people as well as boosted our spiritual lives as many have been healed on this land.”

He also prayed that God will continue to grant Muoka the anointing that he needs to continue to provide Imo State and the nation at large the spiritual leadership that is needed.