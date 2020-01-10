Again, Buhari Overrules Power Minister, Recalls NBET MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the dismissal of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET), Mrs. Marilyn Amobi.

The directive was contained in a memo issued by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Buhari has also moved the agency from the Ministry of Power to the Ministry of Finance. The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, had last month, asked Amobi to step down with immediate effect in order to “restore sanity” in the management of the agency.

The minister also directed the constitution of a five-man investigative committee to look into the allegations against the MD.

A General Manager of the agency, Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, was immediately mandated to act as the Managing Director of NBET.

However, Ewelukwa has been asked to step aside for Amobi to resume her former position.

Buhari had also overruled the minister on the suspension of Damilola Ogunbiyi as the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Before her suspension, Ogunbiyi, first female MD of the REA, had tendered her resignation to take up a job as the UN special representative for sustainable energy and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll).

The president reversed her suspension, and accepted her resignation.