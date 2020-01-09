Premier League, Serie A Games to Air on GOtv This Weekend

Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as games from the Premier League and the Serie A will be aired on GOtv this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from January 11th to January 12th, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtvJOLLI and GOtv Max subscribers and on SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Leading the pack of games to be broadcast is the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, 11th January. The game kicks off at 4pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2.

United have struggled for consistency this season after winning only eight and losing six of their 21 league matches, the most recent being a 0-2 loss to long-time rivals, Arsenal. Placed fifth on the log currently, the Red Devils’ chase for a top-four finish further suffered a setback following the absence of star midfielder, Paul Pogba, for a long term with an ankle injury. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be able to call on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to spearhead his team’s attack, while relying on Harry Maguire to provide solidity at the back.

Norwich, on the other hand, are heavily plagued by the threat of relegation as they are rooted to the bottom of the league table. The Canaries have lost three of their last six games but manager Daniel Farke can take solace from their last two games, which ended in draws, and use them as a springboard for better performances. Teemu Pukki will lead the charge to get the goals as the club’s leading marksman and will be complemented by Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean in midfield, while Tim Krul will be hoping to keep a clean sheet in goal.

A blockbuster also awaits on Sunday, 12th January in the Serie A when Roma hosts defending champions, Juventus, at the Stadio Olimpico. The game kicks off at 8:45pm and will be live on SuperSport Select 5.