Midwestern Oil Empowers Youths

The Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited has awarded scholarship to 48 students drawn from its host communities in Delta State.

This bring to 217, the total number of sponsored students since the inception of the programme five years ago.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the company, the successful students defeated over 500 students in a written aptitude examination to emerge as the recipients.

The statement said the Midwestern scholarship which covers tuition fees and living expenses for deserving university and secondary school students are annually renewed for beneficiaries who maintain a high level of academic excellence.

According to the statement, “The company did not limit its intervention to students in pursuit of academic success alone. Midwestern in alignment with its economic empowerment plan also continued its skill acquisition programme.

“In 2019, the company enlisted 26 new trainees who are to be trained in a variety of trades. Also, the program turned out 57 graduates in 2019, bringing the total number of beneficiaries since the start of the programme to 175 youths.

“These youths have all been empowered with working equipment, start-up stipends as well as rent to enable them to start businesses in their chosen trades thereby making them viable contributors to the economic development of the host community and the country.”

The Group Managing Director, Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited, Engr. Charles Odita, expressed appreciation for the peaceful coexistence between the organisation and the host communities.

He said the annual award ceremony which took place at the Zonal Office of the company, was a celebration of the company’s efforts in developing young minds in the communities.

According to Odita, apart from expanding the company’s empowerment profile, the event served as a culmination of the company’s developmental efforts in the past year in the form of scholarship awards, provision of starter packs, and physical development projects”.

He further stated that in accordance with global sustainable development goals, youth development is one of the cardinal focus of Midwestern.

He added that the beneficial outcome to youth empowerment programmes are enormous and may include improved social skills and behaviour, increased academic achievements, increased self-esteem and self-efficiency, all leading to a healthier and more wholesome society.