FRSC to Prosecute Sirens, Convoy Abusers

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has vowed to commence the prosecution of abusers of sirens and convoys across the federation.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi said the organisation would work with the police to ensure that offenders were prosecuted accordingly.

According to him, most abusers of convoys and sirens are not government officials but private individuals, who are unauthorised to use convoys or sirens in the country.

“We have seen a lot of people abusing the use of convoys and we have taken it up to the appropriate authority; this year, we would take more drastic actions.

“Abuse of convoys and sirens are an abuse of freedom of movement and intimidation to road users and citizens across the country and this act must stop.”

Oyeyemi said that the act was lawlessness and clearly against the regulation of entitlement to escort.

He said that those found guilty in 2020 would be brought to book with their vehicles impounded and the drivers prosecuted according to the law.

Oyeyemi lamented that during the end-of-year special patrol operation; no fewer than 690 offenders were prosecuted while 629 others were convicted by the FRSC Mobile Court in some States.

He lauded the use of Google map but cautioned against hand-held driving usage of the map, saying that anyone caught by the FRSC would also be arrested and prosecuted.