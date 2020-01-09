EFCC Officials Search Shehu Sani’s Houses in Abuja

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched the houses of Shehu Sani, a former senator, in Abuja yesterday.

Suleiman Ahmed, one of the aides of Sani, told TheCable that two houses of the former lawmaker in Abuja were searched.

“They started the search at the Maitama residence of the senator before heading to Wuse 2,” Ahmed told TheCable.

Ahmed said arrived at the Maitama’s residence of Sani around 2p.m. and moved to the house at Wuse 2 around 3.30p.m.

The anti-graft agency arrested Sani last week over alleged extortion.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, allegedly collected money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

He also reportedly said he could assist Dauda in influencing the outcome of some cases using his connection with the Chief Justice of Nigeria and some other judges.

The CJN had distanced himself from Sani, saying he has never had anything to do with the former senator.