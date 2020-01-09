Digifypro Nigeria Graduates 100

Digifypro Nigeria, a not-for-profit initiative, has celebrated its 100 young Nigerian graduates who completed its eight-week digital skills training, since it began in 2018.

The graduation of the fifth cohorts held in Lagos, recently.

The intensive eight-week Bootcamp, which was powered by Facebook, cut across practical hands-on experience of digital marketing, from search engine optimisation (SEO), to content marketing, live briefs workshops/presentations, vocational, workplace skills; agency processes, customer care, and client services

The Program Director, DigifyPro Nigeria, Florence Olumodimu, while speaking during the graduation ceremony, said the programme which seeks to train 20 Nigerian graduates who are unemployed between the ages of 20 to 30 years for a cohort, successfully recorded over 98 per cent of full time employment across various sectors in the economy for the beneficiaries, with most of them leading organisations digital team.

“From the first #DigfyPro Cohort 1.0, it has been exciting journey for us at Digify Nigeria, transforming a graduate to total career ready professionals with the right mind-set, right attitude, knowledge and practical hands on experiences through the well-structured system put in place designed to equip the next generation of digital talent.

“The beneficiaries are then also task through our community give back initiative #GetDigitalNigeria to reach out to their communities, youths, associations and institutions that need digital skills training an endeavor that will continue to help contribute to closing the digital skills gap in Nigeria”

“These beneficiaries, come to us with little or no knowledge about the digital space, and within eight weeks, they are transformed to perform weekly live briefs set by agencies, where they got to conceptualise campaigns and show off their talents to prospective employers.

“After they are inducted into a three-month work experience phase in order to apply all they have learnt in class with various organisations, and almost 90 percent of the time the beneficiaries have been retained and employed full time.”

Speaking to THISDAY, Iyanuoluwa Olawadara a graduate of agriculture economics from University of Ibadan said, “before now I was not discipline in time management, because of the programme intensity, I have been able to master that skill and stay calm while under pressure. It has been an all round experience for me.”