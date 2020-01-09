9mobile Marks 11th Anniversary, Rewards Customers

By Emma Okonji

9mobile has reached out to its loyal subscribers, offering them bonus airtime and data to mark its 11th anniversary celebration, since it launched telecoms services in Nigeria.

The telco delighted its customers with gifts including bonus airtime and data as well as special ‘9nniversary’ cakes.

Sharing their happiness after receiving the gift of special 9nniversary cakes in Lagos, two customers who benefited from the anniversary gifts, Teslim Gbajabiamila and Destiny James – expressed gratitude to 9mobile for the thoughtful gesture and pledged their continued loyalty to the brand.

Destiny James, a female customer said, “thanks so very much 9mobile for this kind gesture. I didn’t expect it, I really appreciate the cakes; most ladies love cakes” even as she commended 9mobile for its quality of service. “It’s all been good since I became a 9mobile customer. I don’t have any complaints; I’m happy with the quality of service,” she said.

Gbajabiamila, was also full of appreciation for the telco for the special cake gift and stated that he had only positive things to say about the telco. “All my children use 9mobile lines, and it’s been good experiences all the way, both for voice and data,” he said.

Commenting on the 11th 9nniversary commemoration, Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, said the gifts were 9mobile’s way of saying thank you to its customers for keeping faith with the network.