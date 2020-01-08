Six Winners Emerge in MTN’s Contest on Academic Research

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Six winners have emerged in the MTN Nigeria’s first serial competition, which is meant to promote academic research under its Academic Research and Development Innovative Challenge (ARDIC).

ARDIC is a partnership platform which aims to allow MTN to leverage its existing assets to enhance local innovation and research through an engagement system that provides enablement platforms, data, mentorship and experimental sandbox to motivate postgraduate researchers who want to translate their research ideas into high-impact innovations.

The Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, who revealed that the company will work with the federal government through its agencies and departments, said qualitative research is needed in solving the challenges of Africa, especially that of Nigeria.

“MTN Nigeria believes that some of the solutions to the bottlenecks that currently exist on the continent, especially in Nigeria, can be solved through qualitative research and driving innovation. However, he said members of the academic community often hit a brick wall in translating their game-changing ideas to workable solutions.

“ARDIC wants to tackle this gap and enable researchers to develop solutions that address some of our most pressing social problems.”

A pitch session held at the Nile University, Abuja, where 10 finalists were given the opportunity to pitch their research work before a panel of seasoned technology and ICT experts and innovators.

Each winner was awarded a cash prize of N1 million to further their research. They will also benefit from six months incubation where they will be groomed and guided in transforming their ideas into practical solutions.

The winners are Itoro Akpan, Toyin Oshaniwa, Zainab Abu, Taiwo Amoo, Ibitoye Ayodeji and Angela Ebirim.