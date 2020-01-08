Imo APC Berates Ihedioha for Resisting Resumption of Elected Council Officials

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has frowned on the decision Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to resist the resumption of elected council officials across the 27 local government area of the State.

The APC also accused the governor of allegedly engaging the services of hooligans from outside the state to unleash mayhem on those insisting on respect for rule of law and democracy.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Onwuasoanya Jones, in a statement issued on Wednesday recalled that the Supreme Court had reaffirmed the independence of local government in a case that was brought before it by some illegally sacked local government officials in Ekiti State.

He stressed that a Supreme Court judgement on issue of Constitutionality was binding on all Nigerians and officials of government, as Supreme Court judgements are laws.

Jones stated: “The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress is saddened by recent developments in our dear State, where the present governor and his agents have shown a most disturbing and ridiculous disdain for the rule of law, democracy and decency, by among other things; and resisting the long overdue resumption of duty by legitimately elected LGA officials across the 27 LGAs of the State.”

Jones inisisted that the local government election held on 25th August, 2018 was held in line with extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended and the Imo State Local Government Administration Law 15, 2000.

The APC however lamented that instead of recognising the elected officials, the governor appointed caretaker chairmen across the 27 local governments.

The opposition party in the state said there was no legal or political impediments to the conduct of that election and there was no court order dissolving or suspending these duly elected LGA officials.

It added: “That the party supports the move by these elected council officials to resume at their duty posts, as soon as possible; as we view the action of the governor and the People’s Democratic Party against these elected officials as a coup d’etat.

“That the party condemned in clear terms the assassination of one of our members, Hon. Ahamefula Mmaduabuchi, who until his gruesome slaying by suspected PDP thugs was a supervisory councillor in Isu LGA of the State.”

The APC also called on all heads of security agencies in the State to fish out the killers of Mmaduabuchi and all sponsors of violence against law-abiding party members in the State.

It equally called on the general public to ignore any statement from Marcon Nlemigbo, Enyinnaya Onuegbu and their co-travelers, as they do not speak for APC, describing them as agents of destabilisation hired and retained by the PDP to cause confusion within the party.