Fatal Accident Claims 11 Lives in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Twelve people lost their lives, while 26 sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal motor accident that occurred on Wednesday morning along the Gaya-Wudil Road in Kano State.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander in Kano, Mr Zubairu Mato, told reporters on Wednesday that those who lost their lives in the accident included eight male adults, one female adult and three male children.

He explained that the accident involved a Golf-3 car and a Toyota Hiace bus (Hummer) with registration BBR 690 AA and KTG 467 YG, adding that 38 passengers were in the two vehicles.

According to him, speed violation was responsible for the accident, adding that 26 people sustained various degrees of injuries, which comprised 11 male adults, four female adults, six male children and three female children.

The Sector Commander also revealed that the corpses and injured victims were conveyed to Gaya General Hospital in Kano.

He urged motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations, while also imploring drivers to always ensure the safety of their passengers.