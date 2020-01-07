EKEDC Unveils Customer-compliant Centers

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has opened four additional customer-complaint centres in its bid to improve customer service.

According to a statement, the new centres bring to 16 existing customer-complaint centres within its distribution network. The centres are expected to address issues relating to billing, metering, power supply, faults and other general service enquiries.

The centres are in Ajele, Ajah, Satelite Town and Ijesha.

While unveiling the new centres, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer EKEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, described the development as another demonstration of EKEDC’s commitment to offering quality and excellent customer service in line with standard best practices. He revealed that the new clusters would help the company stay ahead and give it the curtain edge in its swift and accelerated resolution of customer complaints.

Fadeyibi, also promised that the company would continue to enhance the work environment of staff and improve the centres as part of its commitment to promoting a work culture of learning and high performance which would, in turn, optimise functions to meet with customer expectations.