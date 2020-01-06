Sanwo-Olu Reassures Lagos Residents of Good Governance

Segun James

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday told Lagos State residents that there is no looking back in his determination to achieve a greater Lagos State, even as he said that their confidence in him would never be taken for granted.

The governor at the state’s annual special Thanksgiving Service with the theme, ‘Offering Thanksgiving Glorifies God” at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, said that “this year is very crucial for us as an administration, because it will be our first full year of governance, and we are keen to justify the confidence that the people of Lagos have reposed in us. This year also marks the beginning of a new decade, the third decade since democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999.

‘’God has given us a new opportunity to refine our vision, redefine our priorities, and renew our energy for the journey ahead. ‘’As a government, we are determined and committed to the realisation of our vision for Greater Lagos. Our strategic plan is hinged on the six pillars of our THEMES agenda.

‘’As a mark of our commitment ,which is also shared by the other arms of government, especially the legislature, the 2020 appropriation Bill was passed in record time, and I had the privilege of signing it into law at the close of 2019. It, therefore, pleases me that as I speak today, the budget for this year is ready for implementation.’’

The governor, who pointed out that determination and commitment alone are not enough, urged the residents to pray fervently for God’s support to take the state to a greater heights, saying God has been faithful to the state.

“Psalms127:1 tells us that ‘except the Lord builds the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.

‘’The essence of our gathering here this evening therefore, is to seek the face of God and lay our plans before Him so that we will not labour in vain.

‘’It is my prayer that our Father in Heaven will continue to bless our State. That he will bless and multiply our efforts, so that our limited fish and loaves of bread will be more than sufficient for the multitudes he has given us this grace to lead.

“I pray that He will go along with us and manifest His glory through unprecedented and ground-breaking developments for our state. It shall be a year of peace, security and fulfillment of aspiration for us as individuals, and collectively as a state.”