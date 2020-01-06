FA Cup: Liverpool’s Teenager Stuns Everton at Anfield

Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones scored a stunning winner as the Reds’ young brigade extended Everton’s miserable record of Anfield failure stretching back to September 1999 with a fully deserved FA Cup third-round 1-0 victory.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that extended their Premier League lead to 13 points with victory over Sheffield United on Thursday – including three debutants in Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.

And it was 18-year-old Jones who grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a magnificent curling 25-yard drive that eluded the outstretched arms of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford as it arced into the top corner after 71 minutes.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti played virtually his strongest available side but the visitors paid for a lacklustre display and a succession of missed opportunities in the first half, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Richarlison saw efforts saved by Liverpool keeper Adrian.

Klopp had the luxury of resting superstars such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, survived the early loss through injury of James Milner, and yet still saw his side fully merit their place in the fourth round – and it is now 7,405 days since Everton won at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Chris Martin’s close-range strike gave Derby County a shock FA Cup third-round win at Premier League Crystal Palace.

Rams striker Martin scored the only goal for the Championship side just after the half-hour at Selhurst Park.

Palace had captain Luka Milivojevic sent off after referee Michael Oliver consulted a pitchside monitor following a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Milivojevic had originally been shown a yellow card after a tussle with Derby’s Tom Huddlestone.

Derby’s victory owed much to the experience of Wayne Rooney and Huddlestone in the heart of midfield.

The Rams weathered some early Palace pressure and seized the advantage with the opening goal from Martin just after the half-hour mark.

Jayden Bogle’s quick feet took him past Palace full-back Jairo Riedewald, and his cross was met by Martin, who stole in front of Gary Cahill and poked the ball past Wayne Hennessey.

A deflected effort from Palace midfielder James McCarthy brought a smart reaction save out of Roos shortly after half-time, while Bogle headed wide from a glorious position for Derby shortly after.

Palace were reduced to 10 men when Milivojevic was shown a red card for violent conduct.

Derby could have added a second late on when Martyn Waghorn struck the post and Rooney then saw a low effort saved by Hennessey.

Also yesterday, Lucas Moura’s header ensured Tottenham Hotspur will have an FA Cup third-round replay with Championship side Middlesbrough.

Spurs named a full-strength team, bar the injured Harry Kane, but trailed when Ashley Fletcher ran on to George Saville’s ball and slotted home.

Moura saved the visitors with a fine header from Serge Aurier’s cross.

And the Brazilian twice went close to a winner, with goalkeeper Tomas Mejias stopping his long-range shots.

Aurier could have won the game for Jose Mourinho’s side in the closing minutes but fired an effort well over the bar.

Fletcher had an earlier chance to put Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough 2-1 up but shot straight at Paulo Gazzaniga.

No date for the replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been set yet.

The fourth-round draw takes place Monday at 19:35 GMT.