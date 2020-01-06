Bandits Kill Army Officer, Three Soldiers, Others in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A senior army officer, three soldiers and civilians were reportedly killed by bandits in Sarkinpawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred in Gwarm village of the LGA yesterday evening.

According to a report from the area, the soldiers who were on routine patrol, ran into an ambush by the bandits, which led to their untimely death.

It was gathered that the bandits, who were many in number, invaded the villages around SarkinPawa clutching AK 47 rifles and started shooting sporadically. In the process, the soldiers and some civilians were killed.

“They came on several motorcycles; the motorcycles were many all of them had AK 47 rifles” the eyewitness told THISDAY on phone.

The remains of the slain soldiers were initially brought to the Sarkinpawa Police Station before they were taken to an unknown place the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the Munya LGA Chairman, Alhaji Garba Mohammed confirmed the story.

Mohammed who spoke on phone, said policemen have been deployed to the troubled community to restore law and order.

He said the raid by the bandits lasted about an hour, saying that the rescue team returned to base with bullet holes in their armoured vehicle and the glass of the vehicle shattered.

“As I speak with you, now they have killed four soldiers and three others seriously injured. They have also burnt the Hilux Van of the soldiers.

“The bodies of the soldiers have been brought to the Sarkin Pawa Police Station and I am just from there. That is all I can tell you for now,” he told THISDAY.