Afreximbank Tops Bloomberg 2019 Book Running League Table

Hamid Ayodeji

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has emerged on top of the Bloomberg 2019 Africa Capital Markets League Tables as the leading Bookrunner in Africa.

The 2019 Africa Capital Markets League Tables released recently by Bloomberg showed that Afreximbank was the top Bookrunner for Africa Borrower Loans, ahead of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Standard Chartered Bank.

According to a statement, Afreximbank recorded a loan transaction volume of over $2.79 billion or 8.7 per cent of the market share while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Incorporated and Standard Chartered Bank accounted for 6.8 per cent and 6.4 per cent of the market shares respectively.

Afreximbank also ranked second among the Mandated Lead Arrangers for Africa Borrower Loans on the League Tables, moving up one place from last year’s ranking. Its market share was 6.7 per cent on a volume of $2.51 billion.

Afreximbank came in behind the Standard Bank of South Africa, which accounted for 8.1 per cent of the market share but was ahead of Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank whose market share stood at 4.5 per cent.

In the Administrative Agent ranking category, Afreximbank came in ninth with a 5 per cent market share and a volume of $8.85 billion. The category leader was Standard Chartered Bank, with a market share of 14.3 per cent, followed by BNP Paribas with 8.4 per cent market share and the National Bank of Egypt with 8.1 per cent market share.

Bloomberg Africa Capital Markets League Tables rank the top arrangers, bookrunners and advisors across a broad array of deal types in Africa.