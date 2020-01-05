Rights Activist Lauds Buhari on Infrastructure Devt

A human right activist, Mr. Dare Aladekoba, has given President Muhammadu Buhari a pat on the back for his commitment towards stability in polity, economic progress and infrastructure development in the country.

He made the remarks in a statement at the weekend, saying Buhari deserves the accolade for his success in keeping the country as one and thereby endearing his administration in the hearts of the citizenry.

Aladekoba, National President of the Royal People’s Platform (RPP), expressed excitement on Buhari’s assurance over expected improvement in the power supply this year 2020, saying energy is key to rapid development and progress of all the vital sectors’ of the nation’s economy.

He noted that Buhari’s administration had been blessed with a workaholic administrator like the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN).

According to him, Fashola’s performance has further endeared the administration to the people through his ministry’s activities that give the country a motorable road network, which even the opponents of the government are also commending.

Aladekoba pointed out the glorious achievement of the administration through Fashola’s ministry on the brand new road networks across the country, 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and others, which he described as meritorious, commendable and heart-warming.

On national housing scheme, the human right activist said Fashola’s ministry has equally revived sector that was abandoned 34 years ago with mortgage scheme that would guarantee affordable shelter for Nigerians.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians “to appreciate God for the administration that is guaranteeing dividends of democracy to the citizenry irrespective of political leaning, social divides or religious affiliations and thus making the citizenry happy.

“People should desist from engaging in destructive criticism, unnecessary acts of detraction and other forms of attitudes capable of removing the administration’s eyes from the ball.

“The administration needs our maximum support for success and more dividends of democracy. The administration should count on the maximum support of our members as it deserves commendation for making the country progress and remain intact.

“In the same vain, we also warn professional detractors and paid agents of detractions to keep off so the administration could remain focused to have its eyes on the ball for the benefit of all and sundry.”