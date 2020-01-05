Hisbah Operatives Burst Same-sex Party in Kano, Arrest 15 Suspects

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Operatives of the Kano Hisbah board have bursted a commemoration party allegedly organized by gays in the state over the weekend.

It was gathered that the Sharia law enforcement operatives invaded a compound located at Sabuwar-Gandu quarters in Kano metropolis, where the suspected homosexuals were arrested prior to the commencement of the planned event.

The Deputy Commandant General (DCG, Special Duties), Muhammad Al-Bakary, who confirmed the arrest of the suspected same sex party organizers, said 15 of them were in custody.

He said the organizers of the party were new grandaunts who planned to mark their graduation from a tertiary institution and each of them was said to have invited their same sex partners to the event.

He added over 50 suspected gays were involved, but many of the suspects fled during the operation.

He stated that intelligence reports gathered by Hisbah operatives led to the arrest of the suspects, noting that other suspects were still at large.

According to him, the suspects arrested by Hisbah are currently undergoing reorientation programmes.