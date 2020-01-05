Farmers laud Obaseki on expansion of Edo Agripreneur programme

Farmers in Edo State have commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s expansion of the state’s agripreneur programme to cover piggery, poultry, cassava and oil palm production, in more locations across the state.

A cross-section of the farmers, who spoke to journalists, said the move by the state government will help to sustain the Agripreneur Scheme designed to boost food security and create wealth for farmers in the state.

Mr. Harrison Ojehomon, who is into livestock production, said, “2020 holds huge prospects for local famers in Edo State. As we settle for a new farming season, with the state government plans of expanding its agriprenuer programme, I see many of us benefitting from the scheme in multiple folds.”

“Some of us are meeting with those who benefitted from the support programme by the state government to farmers in poultry business. They were organised in clusters and we have seen the benefit of having such arrangements. We have also met with the rice farmers also and are picking up lessons from their successes last year,” he added.

Mrs. Victoria Umaru, who operates a fish farm, said, “With the state government’s expansion of the scheme, I have made arrangements to add piggery to my farm centre with the support of the government. If many local farmers are supported with credit facilities and other incentives, they can create more jobs opportunities to complement the state government’s job creation drive.”

William Osazee said local oil palm farmers in Edo South are ready to take the opportunities provided by Governor Obaseki to boost oil palm production in the state with support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to investors.

He said, “We are organising ourselves as groups to take the opportunities provided by the state government. We have the local capacity to make huge gains from the plans.”