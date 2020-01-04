Union Bank Expands Presence in Nigeria

Union Bank has expanded its footprint in the country with the launch of two new branches in Anambra State.

The new branches were sited at Ekwulobia and Amawbia areas of Anambra State.

According to the bank, the development was part of its efforts to provide customers with simpler and smarter banking services.

It also informed that the locations of the new branches took into consideration banking convenience for residents and businesses in the communities.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Emeka Emuwa, noted that the new branches would give the bank’s customers increased access to reliable and efficient banking experience and promote financial inclusion within the community.

“We are delighted at the opportunity to bring our signature banking services to you right where you are. We believe that banking should be simple, smart and relevant to the needs of the customer. “It is this customer-focused outlook that drives us to continuously improve on our products and services across all our touchpoints as we strive to deliver our signature simpler and smarter banking.”

Representing the Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Willie Nwokoye commended the bank for improving and spreading its service in the state.

He said, “Union Bank has honoured our people with this establishment. We thank the management and staff for seeing the potential economic case in Amawbia, and we are confident our people will support the growth of the Bank.

“The new branches are equipped to cater to the banking needs of all categories of customers, including individuals, small businesses and larger organisations,” he added.