Uche Jombo Glows @40

Nollywood star/movie director, Uche Jombo was 40 last Saturday and she celebrated in grand style with her friends in Lagos. Some of those who turned up for the big bash were Chioma Akpotha, Mercy Johnson, Oge Okoye, AY Makun, Alex Ekubo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, Mike Ezuronye, Ruth Kadiri, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Williams Uchemba, Yul Edochie, Helen Paul, Rita Dominic and football star, Odion Ighalo. Uche was born in Abiriba, Abia State, read Mathematics/Statistics at the University of Calabar, before venturing into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie, “Visa to hell.” She has written and co-written several movies including The Celebrity, Games Men Play, Girls in the Hood and A Time to Love. Jombo went on to produce films such as Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and Damage

