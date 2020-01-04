MultiChoice Talent Factory Alumnus for New York Film Academy

This January, world renowned film school – New York Film Academy (NYFA) – will open its doors to MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) alumni, Gilbert Bassey who was selected as the recipient of the prestigious full-tuition award at the NYFA having emerged top of his class of 2019. Gilbert is a Producer, Director and Editor who was Assistant Director on the MTF student film Dreamchaser, which he also composed all the music for.

This once in a lifetime opportunity expands MTF’s mission to empower emerging filmmakers through training, skills and creative development. “All of us at the New York Film Academy are extremely proud to have MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy’s special award alumni Gilbert Bassey join us in January for his 8-week filmmaking workshop at NYFA’s New York City Campus. This astonishingly talented filmmaker – who has the passion and commitment to become a creative professional – will certainly excel in our programs, which will immerse him in NYFA’s philosophy of hands-on intensive learning. On behalf of the New York Film Academy I want to welcome Gilbert to follow his passion and join us here at NYFA,” says Jim Miller, NYFA Vice President.

As MultiChoice’s flagship Corporate Social Value (CSV) initiative, the MTF Academy’s 12-month training programme is distinctly designed to train the next generation of African film and TV creatives in partnership with stakeholders across the continent and globe. One of such international partners is the New York Film Academy. “Through strategic partnerships with widely acclaimed institutions such as the New York Film Academy, Africa’s creative industries are enriched through skill sharing and exposure to global best practice. We’re excited for our Alumni and we hope that this opportunity will empower him to tell authentic African stories to a global audience,” says Caroline Oghuma, Executive Head of Corporate Affairs, MultiChoice.

“It’s the first time that I will travelling out of Nigeria, and it is to do something that I love. I look forward to what this will bring to my career – it’s undoubtedly a big step on the path to mastery. Being a part of the Multichoice Talent Factory was a solid experience, so this, I believe, will build on that. I’m looking forward to learning more about production and the business of filmmaking, such as using the little that we have to push us forward because, at the end of the day, Hollywood is our competition and as African filmmakers, we must level up in so many ways. So, I’m hoping the NYFA scholarship will actualize that levelling up.” – Gilbert Bassey

Segmented into hands-on instruction in class and production, the eight-week filmmaking workshop at NYFA is designed for creatives who wish to study the craft of filmmaking in an intensive

environment and challenges students to produce five films over a period of two months. During the last four weeks of the programme, Gilbert will write, direct, and edit films of about ten minutes. The films will be showcased at a screening in New York and students who successfully complete the workshop receive a NYFA certificate and a digital master copy of all their projects

A critical platform for film and TV creatives, the New York Film Academy has lent support to African content creators by hosting workshops across the continent and names Nollywood stars such as Banky Wellington and Kemi Adetiba among its star-studded list of African alumni. Continuing its efforts of fortifying film development internationally as well as its ongoing partnership with MultiChoice Africa, New York Film Academy will add these rising video entertainment creatives to their alumni network.