Mo Abudu’s ‘Your Excellency’ Premieres at EbonyLife Place

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Mo Abudu, l call her the ‘Iyalode of Nollywood’, has brought from her stables another comedy movie to watch with your loved ones this holiday and Yuletide season. The movie was directed by award-winning actress and content producer Funke Akindele. Your Excellency tells a story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi (Akin Lewis), a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump. Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender – all through the power of social media.

The cast is star-studded ensemble of well-known Nollywood faces, including (in alphabetical order): Funke Akindele, Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Emmanuel OMG, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

The movie was written by Yinka Ogun, with Isioma Osaje and produced by James Amuta. Your Excellency was released in cinemas nationwide from the 13th December 2019.