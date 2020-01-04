Kizz Daniel Rounds off 2019 with Superstar Performance

December 26, 2019 may have been just another day for most Nigerians but for fans that attended Kizz Daniel Live in concert, it was a night of exciting performances mixed with soulful music and quality vibes. Since the initial announcement a few months back, Kizz Daniel Live had effortlessly become the most talked about 2019 concert in Nigeria, and it was no surprise the concert attracted attendance and performance from the most celebrated names in Africa, such as Davido, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, Olamide, Rema, Sugar Boy, BigTril; just to name a few.

Kizz Daniel’s stage appearance was expected to be massive. No other Nigerian artiste has come close to releasing the number of hits Kizz Daniel released in the past 12 months alone. The crowd at Kizz Daniel could not wait for him to step out so that they could dance along to ‘Yeba’, ‘Madu’, ‘Woju’, ‘PaknGo’, ‘4Dayz’ and latest hit ‘Jaho’, the singer did not disappoint.

When he did step out onstage at the event, organised by TEC and Achievas Entertainment, he brought with him one of the most epic stage sets ever witnessed in the history of Nigerian pop music. Even the most stratospheric expectations were exceeded as he pulled out all the stops with a live band, an energetic dance display and Bigbimi as his stage hype man before performing all his hit songs.

The concert also recorded a handful of rare feats that solidifies its position as 2019’s biggest concert; such as the first ever performance from Davido and Kizz Daniel, which was undoubtedly one of the concert’s best highlights that saw the duo perform their hit ‘One Ticket’ while sharing an adorable moment. Davido later performed ‘Risky’ to round up his performance. Falz thrilled fans with an energetic performance of his hit single ‘Bahd Baddo Baddest’ and ‘Talk’ while Olamide also added to the fiery ambiance of the night, performing ‘Lagos Boys’, ‘Totori’ and ‘Pawon’. Comedians who thrilled guests include Kenny Blaq, Pencil, Broda Shaggi, Lasisi Elenu, and Mc Lively.

Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos was the final part of the singer’s No Bad Songz Tour, which kicked off earlier in the year. Fans experienced every segment of the concert on a high note; spawning hours of undiluted exhilaration as each performing act graced the stage.