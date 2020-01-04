Federal Agency Chair Among Those Feared Killed in Kaduna Gas Explosion

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed that five people were killed in the gas explosion that occurred on Saturday, in Sabon Tasha area of the metropolis.

Although the police did not disclose the names of those who died, unconfirmed sources said a chairman of a federal government agency (name withheld) was among those feared killed in the explosion.

The federal agency chair was said to have taken his grandson to a barber’s shop close to the retail gas outlet when the tragic incident occurred.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the command, said in a statement, Saturday evening that two of those killed were burnt beyond recognition while four others sustained various degree of injuries and were taken to the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna.

The statement did not however disclose the names of those killed.

“Today at about 1545hrs, the Command received information through DPO Sabon Tasha that a Gas Cylinder has exploded at a Gas Refilling Shop which resulted in the death of Five persons (two of which are beyond recognition) while four others sustained various degree of injuries. The impact of the incident affected three other adjoining shops of different businesses”, the statement said. Sabo added that a team of detectives had been dispatched to the scene on rescue mission and further investigation.

Sabo promised further update on the incident.