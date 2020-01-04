Emenike Gathers APC Faithful to Strategise for 2023

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

After a rather disappointing outing in the 2019 governorship election, members of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commenced early preparation for the next general election.

A strategic meeting convened by Chief Ikechi Emenike, a party chieftain and grassroots mobiliser, was attended by over 4,000 party faithful from all the wards across the state, who gathered at his compound in Okpuala Umukabia, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Before the meeting commenced, the party faithful had joined Chief Emenike and his family at a thanksgiving service held at St John Methodist Church Okpuala Umukabia.

It was gathered that during deliberations the APC members told themselves “the home truth” about the party’s performance in the governorship poll and the role some of the so called party leaders played to wreck the ship of the party.

“Blames were apportioned where necessary and those that failed to lift the party at their poling units were identified and reprimanded while commendations were given to star performers,” a source at the meeting said.

According to him, it was evident that the party could not live up to expectations at the poll due to the activities of “moles in our midst who worked for the ruling PDP because of clannish interests.”

However, Chief Emenike had in his address urged party members to put the past behind them and work for the interest of the party in future elections.

He said that APC members were required to work with greater dedication and zeal, adding that the party must match its desire to take over Abia State with proactive action.

“We must close ranks and approach subsequent elections with unity of purpose and absolute loyalty to the party,” he said, noting that the party would never achieve its set target if members continue to work at cross purposes.

Emenike also called on the APC members to remain faithful and stick with the party as it would eventually become the ruling party in Abia.

He pointed out that, by taking over the federal government, APC has demonstrated that an opposition party today could become the ruling party tomorrow hence party members should keep hope alive.

Emenike, a long-time associate and believer in President Muhammadu Buhari, urged Abia APC members to continue to support Mr. President to ensure that the next level agenda was successfully implemented for the benefit of all Nigerians.