Patronise Govt Hospitals, Fayemi Tells Pregnant Women

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, has called on pregnant women to always patronise government health facilities for safe delivery rather than delivering at home.

Mrs. Fayemi made this call while receiving the first baby of the year that was delivered at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) in Ado- Ekiti.

Mrs Fayemi, who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Mojisola Fafure, congratulated the parents of the new born baby girl for the safe delivery.

The first baby of the year was born at about 2:13am on January 1, to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Adekunle Fajulugbe. The baby, who weighed 2.8 kilograms, is the first child of the family.

The first lady presented gift to the parents of the baby and emphasized that mothers should give quality attention and priority to the well-being of their children for the overall interest of the society.

She said that government’s huge spending on infant and maternal health infrastructure could only be justified by a commensurate use of the modern facilities by the women and their babies, adding that government’s efforts in stemming maternal and infant mortality would be difficult to achieve if expectant mothers do not patronise modern facilities at the medical centers.

The Chief Medical Director of ESUTH, Professor Kayode Olabanji, thanked the governor’s wife for her regular visit and appealed to parents in the state to ensure good upbringing of their wards.

The father of the first baby, Mr. Adekunle Fajulugbe said the governor’s wife’s gesture had lifted his spirits. He thanked the first lady for the love she shown to his family.