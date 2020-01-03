Obaseki Releases One Prisoner, Transmutes Death Sentence of Four Others

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the conversion of the death sentence of four prisoners to life imprisonment.

The governor also okayed the release of one person from the Correctional Centre in Benin.

The governor gave the approval in exercise of the powers conferred on him under section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The four prisoners whose sentences were transmuted from death row to life imprisonment are: Ayo Olofin, Abiodun Uwagboe, Sanni Ladan and Joel Ighalo while the released inmate is: Emejor Amos.

In June last year, the governor approved the release of eight prisoners who were on death row and transmuted the death penalty of nine others.

Those freed are: “Abu Dennis Ulubeka (m) convicted and sentenced to death for the offence of murder; Tirimisiyu Adebayo (m) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of conspiracy and armed robbery; Tajudeen Fabiyi (m) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of conspiracy and armed robbery; and Olufemi Ajayi (m) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of conspiracy and armed robbery.”

Others are: “Charles Omowunmi (m) found guilty for the offence of murder and was ordered to be detained in prison at the pleasure of the governor; Kalu Ojeh (m) convicted and sentenced to 21-year imprisonment on each count, both sentences to run concurrently for the offences of conspiracy and armed robbery; Mathew Idoko (m) convicted and sentenced to death for the offence of murder; and Robinson James (m) convicted and sentenced to death for the offences of conspiracy and armed robbery.”