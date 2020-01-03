Fire Guts David Mark’s House

By George Okoh

The country home of former Senate President David Mark in Otukpo, Bunue State has been razed by fire.

The fire which burnt two ambulance vehicles and over 15 motorcycles was said to have been caused by fire from a nearby bush bordering the fence of his guest house.

According to a source in his house, the fire spread so fast when it caught some empty cartons in which some motorcycles were assembled.

Workers in his residence were said to have ran helter skelter making frantic efforts to put out the fire but to no avail.

According to one of the workers who confided in our reporter, it was after desperate efforts to put off the fire failed that men of the Benue State Fire Service in Otukpo were invited.

“We made every effort to quench the fire but the more we tried the more it continued to spread. It was when we noticed that we could not stop it so that it did not burn the guest house that we called fire service,” the worker said.

Efforts to get reaction from any of his family members proved abortive as none of them was available.

The former Senate President was also said to be out of the state at the time of filing this report.