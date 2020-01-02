Mobile Games on WhatsApp Debuts in Nigeria

An innovative mobile games on WhatApp known as the PREWIN Games, has been introduced in Nigeria.

The mobile game comes in a trivia platform that educates and rewards players on different subject areas of interest. The platforms include WhatsApp, Web and Mobile App.

The game comes in several knowledge categories such as sports, fashion, politics, entertainment, general trivia among others, which a player can choose from, and players are rewarded based on their ability to answer correctly at least eight out of 10 questions within a specified period of time in their category of choice.

Speaking at the launch of the gaming platform in Lagos recently, Chairman of Algorithm Games Limited (AGNL), owners of PREWIN Games, Mr. Oladele Olaniyan, said the mobile game would open job opportunities and serve as source of livelihood for Nigerian youths that are keen in mobile gaming.

“This is the first mobile gaming that could be played on WhatsApp and government could use the platform for internally generated revenue, since it is a veritable source for money generation. Exam bodies like Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West African Examination Council (WAEC) could also link up with PREWIN mobile gaming questions for their general exam questions,” Olaniyan said, adding that gamers have no reason to loose in the game since it is technology driven and winners are rewarded instantly through their virtual wallets. “The gaming platform is focused on youths and designed for youths empowerment for recreational purpose,” Olaniyan said.

The MD/CEO of PREWIN Games, Adekunle Akindeji, stated that PREWIN Knowledge Games was designed to give people the opportunity to test their knowledge and get rewarded while carrying out their daily activities on WhatsApp.

“People spend a lot of time on WhatsApp either connecting with friends, families, business partners or colleagues. With time being such an intangible resource, we came up with the idea of PREWIN Games for people to get educated and rewarded in this knowledge based economy. Nigerians are knowledgeable and we have designed innovative way to reward them from the comfort of their mobile devices,” Akindeji said.