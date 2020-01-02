House Deputy Minority Leader Tasks FG on Funding of Roads

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has called on the federal government to change its approach in the funding of construction of roads.

He added that experience over the years had shown that the funding needs of the roads could not be met through the annual budgetary provisions.

Okechukwu in a statement issued yesterday expressed serious concern over Nigeria’s poor road infrastructure, while also calling on the presidency to support National Assembly’s effort to provide lasting solutions to the challenge in the New Year.

“The ugly state of Nigerian roads could only change if the nation also changed her approach to road governance and funding, said that experience over the years had shown that the road needs could not be met through annual budgetary provisions.”

“The annual budgets for the roads were not only very marginal when compared to the challenges, but were also never substantially released.

“Finding lasting solutions to the poor state of Nigerian roads should take pre-eminence in 2020 because Nigerians deserve good roads to meet their socio-economic needs.”

The deputy minority leader noted that it was against this background that the House of Representatives passed the National Roads Fund Bill and Federal Roads Bill as permanent solutions to the poor road infrastructure.