Firm Launches Savings App

Nosa Alekhuogie

Financial business advisory and investment company, Furst Salvo Limited, has launched a savings and investment mobile application.

The automated savings platform, Salvo, which is powered by Xslnce Microfinance Bank was launched in Lagos recently.

The Marketing Director, Furst Salvo Limited, Omawumi Jeyema, while unveiling the product explained that the platform was created to encourage a savings habit among Nigerians in an easy and reliable way, which also offer users lucrative interest payment on savings of 13 per cent per annum.

She said, “Salvo understands the peculiarity of the Nigerian economy which puts strain on people’s finances, thereby making it difficult for people to set aside funds to achieve future goals like buying a land, car, owning a business or towards tuition fees for their children.

“With focus on addressing these challenges, we have developed an easy Savings which can be customised to suit your preference and how you earn. It can be done daily, weekly or monthly with as little as a hundred naira which allows Nigerians begin their journey into financial freedom.

“As required by the Nigerian Law, this product is powered and supported by a duly licensed bank; Xslnce Microfinance Bank.”

Speaking further, Jeyema noted that, “It is easy to use and is very flexible. All you need is a Nigerian bank card to work on the platform. It also has a savings calculator which automatically sums up the total amount you would get at the end and also, the interest you earn on it. The whole idea is to be our customers saving partner and not just a platform.

The App which is available for download on the iOS Store and Google play store, is a savings platform that helps you save money smartly while earning returns on your savings. “

“As a socially responsible organisation, over the years, we have remained committed to providing reliable financial solutions to Nigerians, to make life easier for all and ensure peace of mind that would guarantee a feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment.

“Nigerians should expect continuous development of the application to make savings seamless and assured value for money. We are consistently active in this regard as our technical team works round the clock to ensure the Salvo savings application meets global standard and guarantees ease of process.

“Salvo is the guide to financial security where users can invest, save and spend responsibly, it is easy to use with smooth navigation through the downloading process,” she added.