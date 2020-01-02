Election: Akeredolu Warns Civil Servants against Wearing Party Shirts

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged civil servants to leave politics for politicians, warning them not to wear campaign T-shirts of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming governorship election.

Akeredolu gave the warning during special prayers to mark the first working day in the new year held at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital Thursday.

While expressing his readiness to render more services to the people of the state, Akeredolu thanked God for preserving the people’s lives.

He said: ”I don’t want any civil servant to wear endorsement T-shirts for me. Civil servants should not be involved in politics.

“I don’t want workers to do like they did before I came on board. They should focus on their jobs and let politicians play politics.

”We are all political animals, but workers should stay away from politics. And if they want to do, it should be done moderately.”

The governor promised that his administration is ready to pay the N30,000 minimum wage as soon as the ongoing negotiation between the organised labour and the state government is concluded.

The governor said the state is among the very few already discussing the implementation of the new minimum wage.

”The organised labour and government have been having discussions and negotiations and we are fine-tuning our conclusions to ensure that we come up with the most acceptable and sustainable salary structure considering the financial strength of the state.

“I wish to assure you that payment of the new wage would commence as soon as on-going discussion and negotiation are concluded,” he said.

Akeredolu said that the administration has kept faith with the demands of workers’ welfare, adding that: “In spite of financial challenges, we have been able to fulfil our promises of regular payment of workers’ salaries and other obligations to the people of the state.

“I always hold the firm belief that regular salary payment and promotion of deserving public servants are not achievement but purely obligatory.

“You can bear testimony that we have almost concluded the payment of inherited salary arrears,” Akeredolu said.