DHQ Confirms Death of Nigeria’s Oldest World War II Veteran

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the death of the oldest surviving soldier of the Nigerian Army, Pa Adama Aduku, who died on Tuesday at the age of 101 years.

The Director of Defence Information made the confirmation of the death of the World War II veteran yesterday on its Twitter handle.

Aduku, who joined the army in 1945, was born in 1918 in Abejukolo-Ife, in the Omaha Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had in the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebrations in Lagos, presented him with an award of excellence.

Aduku was part of the Nigerian contingent that fought for the British colonial army in Burma and Egypt during the Second World War II.