Security Operatives Rescue 19 Children in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Security operatives on Christmas day raided Du-Merci Children Development Ministry in Kano, evacuated 19 children and apprehended the operator and founder of the facility, Professor Solomon Richard Musa Tarfa.

According to eyewitness account, Tarfa was apprehended by security operatives and was also detained on Christmas day.

The eyewitness further told reporters yesterday in Kano that the operatives were lightly armed and did not cause mayhem in the area during the raid.

Tarfa’s wife, Mrs Mercy Tarfa, who confirmed the arrest of her husband, alleged that the operatives invaded the orphanage home without a search warrant.

She stated that her husband was arrested alongside other persons who were within the centre when the operation took place, disclosing that 19 children were evacuated to a security facility located in Bompai.

According to her, Tarfa and his nephew, simply called Nathaniel, who was in Kano on a Christmas holiday, were still in police custody.

She explained that, the security operatives have queried her and her husband on how they source the children that are being kept at the orphanage.

She revealed that the evacuated children were currently at Nassarawa Children Home.

When THISDAY visited the children home, officials declined to speak on the issue.