Katsina Begins Payment of N30,000 Minimum Wage in January

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has said it will commence the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage and its consequential adjustments for workers in the state in January 2020.

This was as a result of the agreement reached at the end of the committee of the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council on December 31, 2019 after a closed-door meeting that lasted for more than seven hours.

The agreement letter jointly signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman Negotiating Committee, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa; Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Hussaini Hamisu; State Head of Service, Idris Tune, and issued to THISDAY on Wednesday outlined the salary per cent of each worker in the state.

The letter indicated the categories of the increment as follow: GL O1-60.8%, GL 02-60.98%, GL 03-62.8%, GL 04-60.59%, GL. 05- 60.61%, GL 06-32.63%, GL 07-13.2%, GL 08 to 9-10%, GL 10 to14-8% and GL15 to17- 4%.

“The implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment of new salaries is to commence in January 2020,” the letter reads.

Other highlights of the new wage agreement as enshrined in the letter included raising of a committee involving labour, to assist government in rejuvenating revenue drive to enhance the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and improve efficiency and productive at the third tier of government.

Reacting to the signing of the new minimum wage in a telephone chat with THISDAY, the state NLC Chairman, Hussaini Hamisu, said the union has accepted the new salary structure and will work for its actualization.

He said: “We have agreed and we have signed that agreement. We looked at all the indices provided and also considered the realities on ground and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that we must work towards the growth and development of the state.”