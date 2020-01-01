Gbajabiamila Expresses Shock over Fagen-Gawo’s Death

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed shock over the demise of a member of the House, Muhammad Fagen-Gawo.

Fagen-Gawo, who represented Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), passed away on Tuesday in Dubai.

The Speaker, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said he was deeply touched by the news of the lawmaker’s death, describing it as painful.

He said: “Fagen-Gawo was a truly committed lawmaker who meant well for his constituents and the country as a whole. I still have found memories of Fagen-Gawo, who happened to be a gentleman that was always willing to offer himself for the service to the nation as a member of the House.”

The Speaker added that Fagen-Gawo was a lawmaker, who exhibited high sense of maturity and statesmanship, stressing that he was always deep in his thoughts and wise in his counsel.

The late lawmaker, a two-term member of the House, was the chairman of the House Committee on Constituency Outreach.

Meanwhile, a member representing Koko- Besse/Maiyama federal constituency of Kebbi State, Dr. Shehu Koko, has called on Nigerians to see 2020 as a year of hope and peaceful coexistence amongst one another.

Koko, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, made this known in a statement he issued on Wednesday to celebrate the New Year tagged “a year of hope” especially to his constituents.

He also noted that his committee would discharge its constitutional duties effectively for the development of Nigeria.

According to him, “The House Committee on Air Force will do all within her powers to carry out our legislative business to support the Nigeria Air Force in our oversight functions in the new year and beyond.

“The nation needs to begin the year with prayers and supplications for more commitment and sustenance of achievements made in the previous years and in the New Year.”

He however reassured his constituents of his unwavering commitment to deliver dividends of democracy in the area of infrastructural development.

Koko added: “The year 2020 has ushered in a new year and a new hope for a country blessed with her natural resources as I look forward to delivering dividends of democracy promised during my campaign.”