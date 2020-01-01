Experts Harp on Workplace Safety

Oluchi Chibuzor

Safety professionals have urged employers of labour in the country to place priority on safe workplace. This, according to them would help raise profitability in organisations.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Swiss Register Limited, Mr. Festus Kwode, disclosed in Lagos, at a safety training organised by Swiss Registrars Limited, recently. He said the company has a responsibility to make every Nigerian understand the significance of safety.

Kwode, a trained safety expert stressed the need to duplicate safety knowledge in Nigeria.

“Whatever sector you are working you need to understand the safety requirement. In factory, oil and gas, offices, there are certain safety implications peculiar with every occupation, most especially in Lagos, where people gets home very late because of traffic,” he said.

The training which covered a broad spectrum of industries highlighted several issues relating to ergonomics, confined space, basic safety, scaffolding, and others related to both private and governments’ establishment, had over 20 participants in attendance.

Swiss Registrars recently signed an agreement with the National Association of Safety Professional (NASP) of the United States of America as the only partner in West Africa.

He added “It is very important because most times we do not have regulations and control and which is lack of knowledge; we want to drive this as fast as we can across Nigerian and West Africa.”

On his part, the lead trainer and Executive Director, National Association of Safety Professional (NASP) of the United States, Eric Gislason, noted that safety has become a global issue worldwide irrespective of location.

“Am very impress to the things they can take back to their facilities and implement it into their business operations.”