APWEN Awards Scholarship to Primary School Female Pupils

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) that encourages engineering studies among female students in Nigeria, recently awarded scholarship to 10 successful pupils who participated in the Mrs. Idiat Aderemi Amusu Scholarship Competition.

The scholarship is part of the ‘Invent it, Build it’ programme with the theme ‘Inspiring the Girl-child’ designed to enable them to take up science courses and pursue a career in engineering.

The beneficiaries, who were selected from different schools within Abeokuta metropolis during the engineering competition held at St. Peter Claver Nursery and Primary School, Oke Itesi, Abeokuta, had participated in experiments on bouyancy, solvent and absorbent, light bulb, series and parallel, among others.

One of the scholarship recipients was a nine-year-old orphan.

The scholarship sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through APWEN would secure their education from primary school to university level, as well as an automatic employment at NNPC after graduation.

In attendance were the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; APWEN President, Mrs. Felicia Nnenna; Egba traditional Chiefs, Onimo Ero Agba of Egbaland and President of Abeokuta Club, Mr. Tokunbo Odebunmi; Mrs. Idiat Aderemi Amusu, Deputy President, Funmilola Ojelade; immediate past Chairman, APWEN Lagos, Laolu Aisidat; past President of APWEN, Nkechi Isigwue, among others.