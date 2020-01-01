APC Urges Members to Cooperate with Reconciliation Committee

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its members to support and cooperate with the recently-constituted National Reconciliation Committee, which is empowered to address the grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts to foster unity within the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in his New Year’s message yesterday also urged the party members and supporters to remain a progressive, strong, formidable and popular political unit in delivering pro-people policies and repositioning the country.

The ruling party assured all compatriots that the faithful execution of policies and programmes of this current administration would be further intensified in this New Year.

According to him, “we urge our members to support and cooperate with the recently-constituted National Reconciliation Committee which is empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party across the country.”

“With our country’s landmark return to the January-December budget cycle – a feat achieved by the APC-led National Assembly and Executive Arm after 16 years of the PDP’s failure, Nigerians are assured that the ongoing massive infrastructural development covering the rail, road, agriculture, aviation, port, education and health sectors would be given further fillip.”

Issa-Onilu stressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is vigorously tackling and solving the social, economic and security challenges the country faces one after the other.

He added that government’s successes in plugging revenue leakages, checking violent extremism, oil sector reforms, anti-corruption, economic diversification, curbing waste, infrastructure development among other achievements are profound testament.

He said the party acknowledged and hold dear the trust and faith Nigerians have placed in the APC-led federal government, adding that, “we will not let Nigerians down. We urge Nigerians to also play their part by cooperating with the government to achieve its development plans for our shared progress.”