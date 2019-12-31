Wike Signs Rivers 2020 Budget

The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has signed the 2020 budget of the state.

Wike signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by the state House of Assembly into law at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt yesterday.

The 2020 Rivers Budget is christened: Budget of “Reassurance, profound impact for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.”

The governor gave his assent in the presence of Speaker Hon. Ikuinyi Ibani, assembly members, members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries.

The Assembly last Friday passed the 2020 Budget of N530,813,357,619.00 for the sustained development of the state.

The budget has a total recurrent expenditure of N156,659,436569.00 while capital expenditure is N374,153,920,743.00.

Signing the document, Wike assured that the budget will be diligently implemented for the rapid growth of the state.

He assured that his administration will build and consolidate on the gains and progress of 2019 to deliver on the commitment of this budget for the benefit of Rivers people.

“This budget will help in stimulating the economy and it will enhance the development of the state. With this budget, every part of Rivers State will experience development as our people will get more projects.” he said.

He noted that due attention will be paid to the agricultural sector to generate employment for women and youths.

The governor said: “In the agricultural sector we will drive employment for youths and women. The empowerment of youths and women is a priority in the 2020 budget.”

He noted that his administration will mobilise resources from the different sources and scale up investments in infrastructure, human capital development and the productive sectors of our economy to create jobs and improve the standard of living of the people.

He thanked the Assembly for the expeditious passage of the 2020 budget, saying that the State Executive Council will commence implementation in January.

Speaking shortly, Ibani commended Wike for promoting state-wide development, which has transformed Rivers State into a huge construction centre.

He assured that the assembly will continue to collaborate with the Governor for the development of the state.