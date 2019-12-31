Ondo Community Ejects over 200 Fulani Herdsmen

By James Sowole in Akure

Determined to nip in the bud what might have caused crisis in an agrarian community, natives and residents of Ajowa-Akoko in Ondo State Monday evening sent away over 200 Fulani herdsmen who stormed the community without notice.

It was gathered that the uninvited guests were sent away from the community sequel to the resolution of the eight traditional heads, elders, youths and security agencies.

A source explained that the natives and residents were not comfortable with the invasion of the community by more than 200 herdsmen.

According to records, herdsmen had in the past destroyed farms, which had affected the economy of the people who are mostly farmers.

The herdsmen were reported to have stormed the community with over 200 cattle and birds including Guinea fowls.

It was also gathered that the man, who was said to have collected money from invaders, was identified as Alhaji Sanni, a Fulani butcher resident in the community.

He was said to have collected N50,000 from the invaders, claiming to have settled all traditional heads, elders and security agencies.

However, the Fulani herdsmen, who were still expecting about 3,000 cattle that were on the way, agreed to return when it dawned on them the Sanni lied about his claim to have discussed with all necessary authorities in the community.

A traditional chief in the community, who appreciated the security agencies, emphasized that if not for the intervention of the traditional rulers and elders, serious clashes would have broken out as the youths were determined to attack the Fulani herdsmen.