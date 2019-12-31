Military Armoured Tank Explodes, Catches Fire in Damaturu

An armoured tank belonging to the military caught fire in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, yesterday, causing explosions.

The Cable reported that the residents scuttled to safety as sounds from the vehicle reverberated across the town.

Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Capt. Njoka Irabor, described the incident as unfortunate.

He dismissed rumours that Boko Haram insurgents were behind it, attributing the incident to electrical fault.

Irabor, who asked residents to go about their normal business, said the situation was under control.