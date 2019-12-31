Kwara PDP Condemns Revocation of Saraki’s Land in Ilorin

Aremu urges state govt to have a rethink

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday condemned the revocation of the land belonging to late political icon, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, by the state government, describing the move as further demonstration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s vindictiveness and vendetta mission against the Saraki family.

The party, in a statement in Ilorin by its Chairman, Hon. Kola Shittu, noted that the action of the governor did not in any way reflect the interest of Kwarans, adding that such move was capable of creating rivalry and crisis among people of Ilorin in particular and the state in general.

The party said “there is no basis or justification for Kwara State Government to revoke the land which was duly acquired many years ago by the late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

“This is a great error on the part of Governor Abdulrazaq and greater disservice to the memory of Baba Oloye, who during his lifetime, made sacrifices and contributions to the development of not only Ilorin Emirate but Kwara as a whole and even beyond.”

The statement added: “The widespread condemnation that has greeted the revocation of the property is a clear indication that the governor’s move is not in tandem with the interest of people of Kwara. He is, therefore, advised to listen to voice of reason and have a rethink.

“Also, Governor Abdulrazaq should know that there is absolutely nothing he can do to exterminate Baba Saraki’s legacies and that of his son, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki or erase their love in the hearts of Kwarans. “The duo had genuinely served Kwara and will continue to be loved for their respective contributions to the development of the state.”

Shittu noted that “Governor Abdulrazaq needs to be reminded that he was elected to deliver governance and development and not to settle family or political scores.

He should jettison issues and actions that do not promote the interests and development of the people of Kwara State.”

“Finally, Kwara PDP calls on traditional rulers, spiritual and community leaders and stakeholders in the state to call Governor Abdulrazaq to order as his recent reckless actions are capable of inciting violence and destabilising the state.

“The kind of politics being played by the governor is toxic for the harmony Kwara State has enjoyed for decades.

“Governor Abdulrazaq should stop beating the drums of war. He may sooner than later overreach himself. Kwarans are desirous of good governance and development; this should be the focus of any responsible, visionary and people-centric leader,” the statement added.

Also, a former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the state during the 2019 general election, Comrade Issa Aremu, has advised the governor to have a rethink over the state government’s reported revocation of a portion of land acquired by late Saraki in Ilorin.

Aremu made the call at the 30th year anniversary of Pakata Patriots in Ilorin.

He observed that the land revocation might constitute “unnecessary diversion” for Abdulrazaq’s administration which he said had commendably hitting the ground running in terms of executing programmes and projects that have direct positive impact on the lives of the people in the state.

According to him, “The revocation of land belonging to the late Saraki was an unnecessary and avoidable blunt on the good developmental news from the state.”

He said the governor should remain focused and avoid distractions. “I want to be properly understood. Any government has the responsibility to demand for accountability and probity. I am indeed impressed that the government has been doing that by compelling some past government officials to render accounts for their stewardship. However, you don’t compel accountability from the dead, in this case, land belonging to late Olusola Saraki who is not even alive to defend himself,” he said.

Aremu urged the governor to combine what he called “his acknowledged humility, simplicity and modesty with forgiveness and reconciliation in governance.”

He commended members of Pakata Patriots for their doggedness and sense of patriotism, saying the association’s monumental achievements within 30 years of its creation were very encouraging and worthwhile.