Borno Gov Inaugurates Projects in Former Boko Haram’s Caliphate

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara, yesterday commissioned several projects, which included a new Primary Health Center and a new government lodge, in Gwoza Local Government that was the former caliphate and political capital of Boko Haram.

The governor, who undertook a trip to Gwoza on Sunday night, also oversaw some humanitarian and developmental activities.

The governor was also in Ngoshe, another highly populated town in the local government area, where he assessed different ongoing projects as well as schools.

The governor had before departing Maiduguri on Sunday, ordered the deployment of dozens of trailers loaded with varieties of food and non-food items, which was to be directly distributed by him to vulnerable and displaced in Gwoza.

Umara also traveled to Kala-Balge, Bama, Konduga and Askira-Uba Local Government Areas in December and was directly involved in food distribution to more than 30,000 displaced and vulnerable citizens.

Before the December trips, he was in Mong uno, Damasak, Gajiram, Gubio, Dikwa and Ngala and other areas in northern and central parts of the state to supervise food distribution, identify community needs, fast track ongoing projects and issues directives for new ones.

He had also during the trips assessed schools, hospitals and issued directives for the completion of ongoing projects and the commencement of new ones.

Majority of the towns visited by the governor for humanitarian activities had been occupied by Boko Haram before they were liberated by the military

Since their liberation farming, social and economic activities have remained unstable as military operations to forestall occasional threats from insurgents are still being carried out.