OPPO to Invest $7bn in Technology in Three Years

Emma Okonji

OPPO, a smartphone, has said it will invest over $7 billion in research and development, for the production of smartphones and accessories in the next three years.

The mobile phone company made the disclosure at the recently concluded OPPO INNO DAY 2019, with the theme: ‘Create Beyond Boundaries’, where it revealed its insights and initiatives for the era of intelligent connectivity.

At the event, OPPO also showcased a variety of smart devices including smart watches, smart headphones, 5G CPE, AR glasses along with key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimization.

The event served as a platform for industry experts, partners and key opinion leaders to elaborate on the future of technology.

In his keynote speech, Founder and CEO, OPPO, Tony Chen, said: “As the adoption of 5G and AI ramp up, intelligent connectivity is increasingly within reach.

“We believe the concept of connection is just the foundation, whereas the integration and convergence of things will be the future.

“The concept of intelligent connectivity comprises four key parts, including the convergence of technology and service, the convergence of organisation, the convergence of culture and the convergence of technology, arts and humanities.”

Chen added, “OPPO has been more than just a phone maker from the outset. In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services.

“For OPPO and even the entire industry, there won’t be any company solely focusing on smartphones.”

Chen announced an R&D budget of about $7billion that will be set aside to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies in the next three years.

In order to seize 5G opportunities, OPPO plans to implement three key strategies.

“For a start, the company said it would remain committed to core technology research and development (R&D) to develop world-leading tech; secondly it would build a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway; and thirdly it would continue to rethink user service and optimize its content and service offerings.”

OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, Levin Liu, said in his keynote speech that in the face of the new 5G era, OPPO would head towards Tech Innovation 2.0. which wouldvbe driven by ‘frontier technology’ and value for user’.”