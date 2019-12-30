Imo Moves to Attract Investments, Holds Economic Forum

The Imo Economic Summit Group, operating as International Economic Summit Group (IESG), is organising its first socio-economic colloquium in Owerri, Imo State.

The colloquium which is themed, “Imo State 2020 budget analysis and investment outlook:opportunities, promises and impactful executive and ease of doing business,” will hold on January 2, 2020.

The summit is aimed at contributing to the sustainable development of the state.

“Accordingly, sons and daughters of Imo State who have been exposed to different spheres of life at home and in the Diaspora – economics, leadership, commerce, law and good governance, are billed to the present,” the Founder/Vice Chairman Siganal Alliance and Director Summit Planning committee IESG, Collins Onuegbe said.

He explained that critical stakeholders of the Imo project are rallying under a platform to collaborate with the government in attracting private sector expertise and capital to fast-track socio-economic growth of our dear state.

He noted that discussions at the colloquium would be spearheaded by renowned experts including: a renowned business executive, consultant to fast moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and retail organisations, Chidi Okoro; a renowned international voice and advocate on good governance and rights, Prof Chidi Odinkalu; an economist and an associate professor at the Lagos Business School, Bongo Adi; the Deputy Managing Director, Coscaris Group, astute banker of repute and a director at Access Bank, Dr. Okey Nwuke.

Also at the summit would be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a renowned corporate law practitioner, Uche Obi; the Commissioner for Budget and Economic planning, Imo State, Reginald Ihebuzor, and the Chief Technical and Strategic Advisor, Imo State Government, Pascal G.Madu.

According to the organizers, IESG at the summit would be exploring ways to position Imo State through the collective intellectual, business and career experience of her members and acolytes as a destination for scalable and profitable economic activity for the prosperity of her people.

The organisation would be triggering a continuous conversation in this regard to assist the government of the day to achieve her promises and harness the potentials of the state and her people.

“We are altruistic in our pursuit and shall be unrelenting in our strategic engagement with the government as we lead the public-private sector engagement in this regard,” the Group Country Director, Jeff & O’Brien Knowledge Africa and the Director, Strategy and Media Communications IESG, Pascal Odibo said.

“We are set to champion for the overall good of Imo, a non-partisan, transparent and predictable agenda for the socio-economic development of Imo State,” he added.