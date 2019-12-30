Edo women, youths in Oredo local council endorse Obaseki’s re-election bid

It was a harvest of endorsements in Benin City, the Edo State Capital as men, women and youths drawn from the various wards in Oredo Local Government Area converged under the auspices of the Insured Good People (IGP), to endorse the second term bid of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking at the weekend during an end-of-year rally for the governor, the elated residents, among other notable developmental achievements by the Godwin Obaseki–led administration in their locality, identified the numerous road projects and reforms, which have positively affected the people, as reason for their support.

A spokesperson for the women, Mrs. Osarugue Pat, said unlike some of his predecessors, Governor Obaseki has remained a voice of the voiceless women in Edo State, constructing and rehabilitating dilapidated roads in the state, while ensuring that all pensioners are promptly paid their arrears.

“Governor Obaseki is a working governor and Edo State women have chosen to support him because he listens to us; he is constructing and has constructed several roads; and has also ensured all our pensioners are paid their arrears as and when due. In Nigeria currently, our children enjoy the best education at both primary and secondary levels, tutored by well-trained teachers in a conducive and digitalised environment.

“Obaseki hates assault; abuse and molestation of all sorts against women. Edo State women have never regretted voting for him in the first tenure and would as well vote for him again because he deserves it. His second term aspiration is an opportunity for us to enjoy the consolidation of what the governor is already doing across the state”, she added.

The coordinator of the group, Mr. Edefe Osagie, said the group has been searching for an advocate for good governance, noting that Governor Obaseki’s administration has brought a stop to their search with his impressive service in the seat of power ranging from the preponderance of infrastructural projects and human capacity development initiatives.

“In Edo State, we are privileged to have a government run by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has made our state a standard-bearer in a number of development initiatives. The state government has shown uncommon zeal in pursuing an industrialisation roadmap that is transforming the state into an investment haven for big-industry players. We are proud of the meaningful projects executed by this administration and are confident of even more people-oriented projects in his second term.

“We will support Obaseki in 2020 because he is a wake-and-see governor. We will ensure he completes his 8-year term as Edo State governor because he has been assisting us fight abuse, molestation and assault in Edo State”.

Earlier, legal adviser to the group, Barr. Ewah Gregory said, “Endorsements for Governor Obaseki as you can see today, is being spearheaded by ordinary men and women who have been positively impacted by his governance. That’s a sign to show that the governor’s acceptance cuts across various strata of the society.”