Sanwo-Olu: Gridlock will Disappear in Lagos in 2020

By Segun James

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reassured Lagosians that come 2020, gridlock will be a thing of the past in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while inspecting the removal of the second Lekki roundabout as part of junction improvements for free flow of vehicular movements along the Lekki corridor.

Four roundabouts including Ikotun, 2nd roundabout on the Lekki-Epe expressway, Allen Avenue roundabout in Ikeja and Maryland will be scrapped to pave the way for road expansion and free flow of traffic.

He said that the state government decided to embark on the scrapping of some roundabouts which are identified as the major causes of gridlock being experienced by motorists.

The government, through the Ministry of Transportation said the removal of some roundabouts and street furniture such as giant bill boards will give room for road expansion and strategically ease off traffic congestion in some parts of the metropolis.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredrick Oladeinde, who accompanied Governor Sanwo-Olu to inspect the project, described the decision to improve the junctions as a strategic repositioning of the roads to ease traffic congestion, which he said the government started off through the discovery of 60 gridlock junctions and areas across the state.

“Sufficiently, the junction improvement work that is being conducted on the four roundabouts includes the following: Removal of roundabouts, separate streams of traffic through Traffic Signal Lights, (TSL) synchronize all TSLs through intelligent traffic systems which will recognise the densities of traffic streams and give priorities accordingly.

“Introduce stacking lanes for both left and right turns at these junctions which will also contribute to increasing the capacities of our roads at the junctions thereby reducing travel time.”